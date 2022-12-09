JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target to €7.60

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €7.60 ($8.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.26) to €8.50 ($8.95) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Enel from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.77.

Enel Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Enel has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.18.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

