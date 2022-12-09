JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €63.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($69.47) to €71.30 ($75.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($68.42) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($78.95) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($64.21) to €62.00 ($65.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DLVHF opened at $45.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

