JOE (JOE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, JOE has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $57.30 million and $2.80 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $949.50 or 0.05546704 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00503015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.90 or 0.30066706 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

