JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBLU. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

