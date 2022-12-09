Jennifer E. Cook Sells 420 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

