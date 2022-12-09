Jennifer E. Cook Sells 420 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
JAZZ stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
