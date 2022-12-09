Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) to Buy

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLWYF. Berenberg Bank cut Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.19) to GBX 2,660 ($32.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Monday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

About Bellway

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.