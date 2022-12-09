Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLWYF. Berenberg Bank cut Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.19) to GBX 2,660 ($32.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Monday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

