Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR FME opened at €30.34 ($31.94) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($27.32) and a one year high of €63.60 ($66.95). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.71 and a 200 day moving average of €37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

