Jefferies Financial Group Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.46 on Monday. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

