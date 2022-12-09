JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Price Target Cut to €26.00

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €30.00 ($31.58) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

