Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 206 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.96) to GBX 206 ($2.51) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on J. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 233.50 ($2.85).
