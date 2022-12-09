J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 206

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.96) to GBX 206 ($2.51) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBRY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 231.50 ($2.82).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.73) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.60 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

