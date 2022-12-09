iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,178. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.39.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

