Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) recently:

12/6/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $31.00 to $48.00.

12/2/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00.

12/1/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00.

11/1/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $33.00.

10/26/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $37.00.

10/24/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Skechers U.S.A. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 40,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

