Intrust Bank NA Sells 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,805,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

