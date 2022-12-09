International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 112,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 125,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on International Tower Hill Mines from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 318,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

