International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to €1.70

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ICAGY stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.00.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

