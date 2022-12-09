Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $91,700.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

