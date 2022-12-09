Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.43. 564,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,637. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average of $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.