Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells $274,791.30 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 270,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

