Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 97,204 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,611,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,104,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $543,773.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 19,968,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,269,131. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

