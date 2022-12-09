Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $34,485.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
FWONA stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.