Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells 53,668 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $39,518,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4,805.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 937,436 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

