Insider Selling: 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells 85,341.75 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total value of 85,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

23andMe Stock Performance

ME opened at 3.08 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of 2.12 and a 12-month high of 8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.03 and a 200-day moving average of 3.05.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at about $19,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 23andMe by 41.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,053,000 after buying an additional 4,683,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 23andMe by 201.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,382,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at about $7,692,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

23andMe Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 5.60.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

