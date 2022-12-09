Insider Buying: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Acquires 6,497 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $12,669.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Get Redwire alerts:

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Redwire by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redwire by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.