Insider Buying: Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PGRE remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

