Insider Buying: Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) CEO James C. Flores purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flame Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FLME traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,109. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flame Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330,785 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.