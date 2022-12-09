Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Down 7.4%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 146,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 157,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading cut Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

