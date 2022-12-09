Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Impinj Stock Up 2.5 %

PI opened at $116.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $129.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $68,321.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,076 shares of company stock worth $58,386,107 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

