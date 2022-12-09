Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $235.24 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
