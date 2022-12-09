Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.00.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $235.24 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.