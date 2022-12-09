Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Up 317.3%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 317.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Hunter Technology Trading Up 317.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

