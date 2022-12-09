Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $242.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.50.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.