HI Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, HI has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $68.70 million and $695,163.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02447424 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $623,203.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

