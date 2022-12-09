Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €67.50 ($71.05) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a one year high of €129.65 ($136.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.06.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.