Head-To-Head Review: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 3 10 6 0 2.16 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 318.75%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.99% 20.53% 7.45% Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Planet Labs PBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 0.79 $2.65 billion $0.72 8.89 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.00 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.73

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Planet Labs PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Planet Labs PBC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides integrated antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Digital Services segment offers software-based solutions for business support systems, operational support systems, communication services, core networks, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to telecom operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment includes emerging businesses comprising Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that offers wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

