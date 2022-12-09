Head-To-Head Comparison: Samsara (IOT) vs. The Competition

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Samsara to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Samsara Competitors -242.75% -212.14% -11.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsara and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million -$355.02 million -12.31 Samsara Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Samsara’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Samsara and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Samsara Competitors 259 1677 2887 59 2.56

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.91%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.96%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than its competitors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

