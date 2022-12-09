Head-To-Head Comparison: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 9.59, indicating that its stock price is 859% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and SBI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.03 -$91.15 million N/A N/A SBI $6.80 billion 0.67 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.63

Analyst Ratings

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 838.21%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than SBI.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% SBI 47.99% 8.89% 0.83%

Summary

SBI beats Pagaya Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. It also provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing. In addition, the company researches, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; develops, produces, sells, and maintains medical information integration systems; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines for cancer and immunology. Further, it operates a fund-raising platform; acts as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; exports used cars; and offers healthcare services, as well as revitalization services. Additionally, the company engages in the mining of digital assets; and e-sports and renewable energy business. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

