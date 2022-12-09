Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 2.7%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.78 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). 1,189,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,184,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.57 million and a PE ratio of -9.13.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Get Rating

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

