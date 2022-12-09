Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading 1% Higher

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50. 144,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 195,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.03.

