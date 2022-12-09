Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading 1% Higher

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50. 144,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 195,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.03.
See Also
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.