Harmony (ONE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.70 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $185.06 million and $7.70 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009508 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504569 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,705,099,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,901,115,963 coins. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.