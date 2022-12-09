Hagerty (HGTY) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hagerty to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Hagerty Competitors 5.83% 28.77% 3.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 145 940 1152 27 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Hagerty’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s peers have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hagerty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -14.56 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 168.14

Hagerty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hagerty peers beat Hagerty on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

