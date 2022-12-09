H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $117.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.