GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) rose 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). Approximately 109,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

GYG Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16. The company has a market capitalization of £13.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

About GYG

(Get Rating)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.