GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $376.78 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $376.78 million and approximately $5,306.78 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005752 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

