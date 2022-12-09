Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $67.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $79.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $118.66.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

