Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) CEO Sells $49,600.00 in Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GPP opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

