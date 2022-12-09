Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOSS. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,540,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,232,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

