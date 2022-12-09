Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins lowered Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.30.

Goodfood Market Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

