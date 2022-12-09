Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 640 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 640 ($7.80) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 605 ($7.38).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 548.60 ($6.69) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 565.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

