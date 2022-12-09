Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 1,023 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Veracyte Price Performance
Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 622,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Further Reading
