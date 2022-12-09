Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 1,023 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 622,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veracyte Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

