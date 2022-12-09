Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $6.16 on Top Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00035790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $923.91 million and $35.67 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.15151659 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,981,447.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

